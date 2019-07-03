Manchester City re-sign Angelino

Manchester City have re-signed full-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

The Spaniard joins the club for a reported £5.3 million following an impressive season in Holland.

The full-backs year away

Ever since his release from City to Holland last August, Angelino has gone from strength to strength, effectively showing his former club what they’re missing out on.

The left-back made 40 appearances both domestically as well as playing in six UEFA Champions League games vs Barcelona, Inter Milan and eventual finalist Tottenham Hotspur.

He provided 10 assists in his season away, whilst also contributing a goal of his own and showing his defensive skill set consistently.

"Thrilled to have re-joined City"

The former New York City, RCD Mallorca, NAC Breda and now PSV defender expressed his delight at a move back to the Premier League champions.

"I am thrilled to have re-joined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," started Angelino.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure."

The 22-year-old went on further, "City’s performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the Club’s bid for more success."

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added, “Angelino is a hugely talented young player and is an accomplished defender with great potential." Before going on further to say, “Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven.

Another full-back signing

Ever since his arrival in English football, it has been obvious that Guardiola finds quality full-backs to be integral for his side to perform to the highest level.

In 2017 the City boss signed Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo for a combined fee of over more than £120 million, whilst also bringing Oleksandr Zinchenko through to the first-team.

Mendy has arguably been the most disappointing of these signings, meaning that Guardiola has again felt the need to go out and sign yet another full-back, who will no doubt be looking to fight for his place in the first team at left full-back against both Mendy and Zinchenko.

This signing is City's first of the window, as an already incredible squad looks to make minor adjustments in order to take the Blues to an even higher level.