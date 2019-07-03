Dan Barlaser pens new deal and heads out on loan

Dan Barlaser has put pen to paper on a new deal at Newcastle United, as well as being sent out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

The youngster will head to Rotherham United for the 2019/20 campaign to ply his trade under Paul Warne.

Barlaser enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Accrington Stanley last season as he helped them stay in the league comfortably.

The Gateshead-born playmaker has made three first-team appearances for the Magpies, coming in the FA and Carabao cup respectively.

Another chance to progress

Rafa Benitez liked Barlaser and had him training with the first team during pre-season last season and gave him opportunities in cup fixtures.

Barlaser scored his first football league goal last season against Southend United, as well as two other goals in league one.

Embed from Getty Images

He impressed at Stanley being an ever-present in the side, making 39 appearances across the season which did include one sending off in the FA Cup against Derby County.

Interest was the main reason for move

Barlaser spoke to Rotherham's official website after signing for the season.

He said: "Everyone was trying really really hard to get me in and the way the gaffer wanted to play.

"This team wants to push for promotion this season I think having that achievement on my CV will be great for my development."

Warne was delighted to finally get his man sixth signing if the summer for the Millers.

"We're really really pleased and hopefully he can play a part in our first friendly on Saturday

"It was more of a sales pitch to Newcastle and not Dan to convince them that this would be a good place for him to come."