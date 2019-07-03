The Netherlands vs Sweden: Women's World Cup live commentary
The Netherlands take on Sweden in the second semi final on the World Cup.
It will be an interesting game this evening and hope you will join me later on when the team news is announced
Sweden will be up against an energetic and athletic Netherlands side who will be expected to progress to the final
Sweden knocked out Germany in the last 16, but have experienced defeat once already against the finalist, USA
Vivianne Miedema will be looking to add to her three goals already this tournament as well as Lieke Martens continuing her form this summer.
The Netherlands have been a great team to watch this tournament scoring 10 goals already, conceding just the three
The Netherlands come into this one as the favourites with Sweden being the surprise package of the tournament getting this far.
After yesterdays dramatic semi-final between England USA, the reigning champions will be looking to see who they face in the final
Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the Women's World Cup as the Netherlands face Sweden to book a place in the final.