James Wilson returns to Aberdeen

Aberdeen have confirmed that James Wilson has joined the club permanently following his release from Manchester United.

The striker has signed a two-year deal at Pittodrie, despite a rather poor loan spell with the Dons last season in which he only scored 4 goals in 32 appearances.

Derek McInnes is delighted to have secured Wilson's signing, especially after reported interested from south of the border.

Speaking to afc.co.uk, McInnes said; "I’m delighted to have James back. He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he’s got his whole career ahead of him."

“We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team. We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player.”

Time on his side

Despite being just 23 years of age, James Wilson has experienced a lot in his career. He didn't quite fulfil the potential he showed at Old Trafford, after scoring a brace on his Premier League debut, but has time on his side.

Wilson has never really got going at a club, with relatively short stints on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County and Sheffield United not working out for him.

However, without the pressure of being at Manchester United, it is now the perfect opportunity for the striker to show what he is capable of on a consistent basis.

One in one out?

With the arrival of James Wilson, Aberdeen now have four natural strikers at the club. The Englishman joins fellow countryman Sam Cosgrove, and two Scots - Stevie May and Bruce Anderson.

Wilson joining on loan last season meant that the Reds' forward area was pretty packed, which saw academy graduate Bruce Anderson leave to join Dunfermline on loan.

Derek McInnes has a decision to make this season. It's safe to assume that Wilson will be a key player at Aberdeen this season, along with last year's top scorer Cosgrove, assuming no bids are made from other clubs, which leaves Anderson and May, who both may not feature as regularly.

That could mean the same scenario as last season, which would see Bruce Anderson go out on loan again to continue his development and gain more regular action.

However, it could see Stevie May leave Pittodrie. The 26-year-old hasn't hit the ground running to say the least since his return to Scotland, having scored only 7 goals in 72 appearances for the Dons.

Before his move down south, May won the Scottish Football Writers' 'Young Player of the Year' award at St Johnstone, in their Scottish Cup-winning campaign. A change of scenery could revive his once promising career.

European dream

The fact that Aberdeen will be competing in the Europa League this season will have been a very appealing factor in James Wilson's decision to join the club permanently.

The striker will be hoping to cement his place in the side for The Dons' upcoming European games, as they play Finnish side RoPs Rovaniemi in their opening qualifying match.

The first leg will be played at Pittodrie on 11 July, with McInnes' side making the long trip to Lapland for the second leg a week later.