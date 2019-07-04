A Legend Returns: Lampard's Chelsea Tale

Frank Lampard enjoyed a colourful 13 years at Chelsea as a player winning countless honours.

In his time with the Blues, the 41-year-old appeared in 648 games and scored a blistering 211 goals to lead the charts as Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer.

Before Chelsea

The 2011/12 Champions League winner joined Chelsea in June 2001 for £11 million from West Ham. Lampard featured 187 times for the Hammers scoring 38 goals and spent a period out on loan to Swansea - but his goal scoring prowess didn’t stop there, it went from strength to strength.

A season of firsts

Lampard made his debut for Chelsea on 19th August 2001 against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

His first goal for the Blues came in a 3-0 win over Levski Sofia at home in a UEFA Cup match on 20th September 2001. He later scored his first goal for Chelsea in the Premier League that saw Bolton Wanderers defeated 5-1.

200 games, 50 goals and four trophies in five years

Lampard’s opening five seasons with the club saw him pick up four pieces of silverware and score his 50th league goal for Chelsea. Two Premier League titles, a League Cup and the FA Community Shield all to his name but the best was yet to come.

The goal-scoring midfielder registered his 200th appearance for the club in 2005. A 2-1 away defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Chelsea’s iconic number eight had earnt the attention from the World’s best. A union, a collective that Lampard had soon become a part of.

He was runner-up in the Balon Dor 2005 awards missing out on top spot to Brazilian great Ronaldinho. FIFA Player of the Year runner-up, FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Year, FIFPRO World Team of the Year, Chelsea Player of the Year (2004, 2005 and 2006) - all personal accolades picked up within his first five years at the Blues.

Honours: A serial winner and legend

Having enjoyed a successful first five seasons with the Blues, Lampard had his eyes on bigger fish. The renowned goal scoring midfielder went on to win a further nine trophies over eight seasons.

The dams had opened. The trophies and goals kept flooding in. He went on to win the Champions League in 2012, a third Premier League title in 2010, the Europa League in 2013, four FA Cups, a second League Cup and a second Community Shield. A colossal 13 pieces of silverware over a 13-season reign.

Lampard captained Chelsea 83 times which included the famous Champions League win in 2012.

Nerves of steel

The Blues’ Head Coach established himself as a goalscoring midfielder that sent shock waves around the globe. He scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions, 49 of which were penalties and Lampard earned himself an 84% conversion rate.

He also scored eight of ten penalties in penalty shootouts. One of which was in Munich against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final.

International War Horse

Lampard’s strike against Germany in the 2010 World Cup revolutionised the use of technology in football we now know today.

The Blues Head Coach made 106 caps for England scoring 29 goals and represented the Three Lions at four major tournaments.

He was a standout feature in the 2004 Euros scoring three goals in four games. A streak that earned him a place in the Euro 2004 All-Star Squad and England Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

