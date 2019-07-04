Leicester City secure signature of Newcastle United frontman Ayoze Perez

Leicester City have bolstered their attacking options by completing the signing of Newcastle United frontman Ayoze Perez.

The Spanish forward has committed to a four-year contract with the Foxes, joining officially for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £30m.

The capture of Perez signals a quick swoop from the Foxes, with reports only emerging on Tuesday evening that they were interested in his services. However, the deal is now complete as he becomes Leicester’s second signing of the summer following the prior arrival of defender James Justin from Luton Town last week.

'I'm very proud'

Potentially a surprise transfer this summer, Perez admitted that it was a tough decision to depart Newcastle but that he was excited for his future in the East Midlands.

Talking to LCFCTV, the 25-year-old said: “It’s been a great experience. Obviously, Newcastle [helped] me make my dream come true – to be able to play in the Premier League.

“It’s been five years, a lot of experiences and growth as well. I’m happy to be able to keep playing in the Premier League for such a great club like Leicester. I’m very proud to be here.”

Ironically, the former Spanish U21 international has scored on his last two appearances at the King Power Stadium, including the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Magpies back in April. Perez suggested that his experiences of his new stomping ground was another reason behind the move.

He said: "It’s a great stadium and obviously I’ve played a couple of times here.

“I know the environment and hopefully, this time, I can score a goal, but this time for Leicester! Hopefully, there are many to come.”

Peak years ahead of him

Perez joins the club off the back of a successful spell with Newcastle. Since arriving from CD Tenerife back in 2014. The versatile frontman has made 195 appearances and scored 48 goals.

He has just come off the back of his most prolific season in a black and white shirt having netted 12 Premier League goals during the 2018/19 season.