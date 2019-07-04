Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren not up for sale this summer

Liverpool intend to keep Dejan Lovren this summer amid reported interest from AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Lovren has been named among the Rossoneri's transfer targets, though no formal approach has been made.

With the Reds not looking to invite offers, no price has been set for the Croatian international.

Lovren still has two years remaining on his contract and so there is little pressure to sell.

Defensive depth

Lovren has fallen to fourth in the pecking order of central defenders at Anfield after Joel Matip impressed when deputising for an injured Joe Gomez.

He was restricted to just 15 starts across all competitions, but his place in the XI for meetings with PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal highlighted Jurgen Klopp's enduring faith.

Indeed, he remains a valued member of the squad, ensuring strength-in-depth in his position and offering considerable experience.

Liverpool have added 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg to their ranks this summer, but it is thought that he will represent the Under-23s for the moment.

They are keen to bring in reinforcements at full-back and in attacking areas.