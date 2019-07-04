Ndombele aims to win Champions League with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur broke their club-record transfer fee in order to bring Tanguy Ndombele in from Lyon on Tuesday.

The arrival of the 22-year-old came just hours after Spurs ended their 517-day transfer drought by bringing in Jack Clarke from Leeds United.

Since the Frenchman's arrival, he has spoken to SpursTV about his move from Lyon and ambition to win silverware at the club.

Ambitious targets

Spurs made it to their first ever Champions League final last season but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

However, the Frenchman has his aims set on lifting the trophy with Spurs in the 2019/20 season.

“For me, I hope we can win the Champions League, just like everyone does,” he said.

“You know, the Champions League is a really tough competition to win. Things are decided by small margins and the strongest team doesn’t always win. I just hope I can win it next season with Tottenham – that would be perfect for me.”

Ndombele also showed his admiration for the Club's development both on and off the pitch over the last few years.

“The stadium is just amazing, I’ve said it before – I’m not just saying it because I’ve just signed for Tottenham, but it’s the most beautiful stadium I’ve ever seen. I really can’t wait to be able to play in the stadium and feel the atmosphere inside there,” said the 22-year-old.

A "dream" move

The 22-year-old told the club's website it was a dream of his to be playing at a club like Spurs.

“I am very happy to be here and looking forward to playing in the new stadium,” he said.

“It’s very simple for me – Spurs are in the top four teams right now in England. I believe that my style of play is well suited to English football and Tottenham are giving me the opportunity to show that, so I am extremely happy to be here.

“For me, it’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play in the Premier League. Now I can make that dream come true right here. I can’t wait, I’m excited at being able to play in the Premier League and I’m hoping that we can achieve great things with the team."