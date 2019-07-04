Tottenham Hotspur 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them

Tottenham Hotspur finished their 2018/19 season with a defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League Final.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players will be hoping to go one better this year by finally securing silverware under the Argentine manager.

Spurs have already shown intent to progress in the coming season through smashing their club-record transfer fee by splashing £65m on Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.

Pre-season

(All times BST)

July 21: Vs. Juventus - Singapore National Stadium (12:30pm)

July 25: Vs. Manchester United - Hongkou Stadium (12:30pm)

July 30: Vs. Real Madrid - Allianz Arena (4pm)

August 4: Vs. Inter Milan - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (3pm)

Full Tottenham fixtures season 2019/20

(All fixtures subject to change)

August 2019

Sat 10: Vs. Aston Villa H (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports) Sat 17: Vs. Manchester City A

Sat 24: Vs, Newcastle United H

Sat 31: Vs. Arsenal A

September 2019

Sat 14: Vs. Crystal Palace H Tues/Wed 17/18: Champions League MD 1 (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 21: Vs. Leicester City A

Wed 25: Vs. Carabao Cup Three

Sat 28: Vs. Southampton H

October 2019

Tues/Wed 1/2: Champions League MD 2 (Live on BT Sports) Sat 5: Vs. Brighton and Hove Albion A

Sat 19: Vs. Watford H Tues/Wed 22/23: Champions League MD 3 (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 26: Vs. Liverpool A

Wed 30: Vs. Carabao Cup Four

November 2019

Sat 2: Vs. Everton A Tues/Wed 5/6: Champions League MD 4 (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 9: Vs. Sheffield United H

Sat 23: Vs West Ham United A Tues/Wed 26/27: Champions League MD 5 (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 30: Vs. A.F.C. Bournemouth H

December 2019

Tue 3: Vs. Manchester United A (Live on Amazon Prime)

Sat 7: Vs. Burnley H Tues/Wed 10/11: Champions League MD 6 (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 14: Vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers A

Wed 18: Vs. Carabao Cup Five

Sat 21: Vs. Chelsea H

Thu 26: Vs. Brighton and Hove Albion H

Sat 28: Vs. Norwich City A (LIve on Amazon Prime)

January 2020

Wed 1: vs. Southampton A

Sat 4: Vs. Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed 8: Vs. Carabao Cup Semi-Final, first leg (Live on Sky Sports)

Sat 11: Vs. Liverpool H

Sat 18: Vs. Watford A

Wed 22: Vs. Norwich City H

Sat 25: Vs. Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed 29: Vs. Carabao Cup Semi-Final, second leg (Live on Sky Sports)

February 2020

Sat 1: Vs. Manchester City H

Sat 8: Vs. Aston Villa A - matches to be played 8 or 15 February Tues/Wed 18/19 or 25/26: Champions League Round of 16, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 22: Vs. Chelsea A

Sat 29: Vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers H

March 2020

Sun 1: Vs. Carabao Cup Final (Live on Sky Sports)

Wed 4: Vs. Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat 7: Vs. Burnley A Tues/Wed 10/11 or 17/18: Champions League Round of 16, second leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 14: Vs. Manchester United H

Sat 21: Vs. West Ham United H - Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

April 2020

Sat 4: Vs. Sheffield United A Tues/Wed 7/8: Champions League Quarter-Final, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 11: Vs. Everton H . Tues/Wed 14/15: Champions League Quarter-Final, second leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 18: Vs. A.F.C. Bournemouth A /Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Sat 25: Vs. Arsenal H Tues/Wed 28/29: Champions League Semi-Final, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

May 2020

Sat 2: Vs. Newcastle United A Tues/Wed 5/6: Champions League Semi-Final, second leg (Live on BT Sports)

Sat 9: Vs. Leicester City H

Sun 17: Vs. Crystal Palace A

Sat 23: Vs. Emirates FA Cup Final Sat 30: Champions League Final - Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul (Live on BT Sports)