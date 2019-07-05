Chelsea announce new backroom staff

Chelsea unveiled Frank Lampard as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the 2019/20 season having signed a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old has replaced Maurizio Sarri in the dugout who left South West London for Turin. A new management team has been hand-picked by Lampard. Gianfranco Zola has departed as a result.

Youth academy knowledge is the key

The backroom staff comprises of Jody Morris, Chris Jones, Eddie Newton and Joe Edwards. The latter worked closely with Morris at the academy in the past and has earned a promotion as a first-team coach.

Edwards was previously the Under-23s manager and guided Chelsea to the Checkatrade Semi-Finals - the furthest of any academy side to date.

Embed from Getty Images

Newton has made a return to the Chelsea coaching team. He previously acted as assistant manager when the Blues won the Champions League in 2012.

Jones made up the trio of that worked at Derby last season and has also been brought in.

A number of additions to the backroom staff are yet to be made as TalkSport reports rumours that Didier Drogba could make a return to the Bridge as a coach.

Lampard’s thoughts

The new Chelsea head coach spoke to Chelsea and spoke on the close relationship he shares with Morris. “We have a really close relationship from our playing days and obviously worked together at Derby last season,” said Lampard. “We’re like-minded in how we think about football and there’s huge loyalty between us.

“He’s a fantastic coach and has strong links with the Academy here, where he was very successful.”

Embed from Getty Images

The Romford born boss also commented on the importance of people around the club who are familiar with Chelsea and know the values of the club.

He said: “Jones was also at Derby with me and worked for many years at Chelsea with a lot of success with different managers, so he’ll be back as a coach.

“Edwards will move up from working with the Under-23s and he’s another person I have a great relationship with and trust how he works on the training ground.

“Newton will also be working with us on the first team staff and again I’ve worked with him before. Of course, we won the Champions League along with Robbie Di Matteo, and he brings experience, quality of coaching and continuity to us as a group.”

Last season

Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer worked alongside ex-Chelsea counterpart Morris at Derby County. The pair teased the prospect of promotion to the Premier League but fell short in the play-off final to Aston Villa.

Embed from Getty Images

Morris left his role as Chelsea Under-18s head coach ahead of last season to join Lampard at Derby. A bright start to the season began with a 2-1 win over Reading and a giant-killing in the Carabao Cup followed. The former Chelsea teammates orchestrated a performance against Manchester United that saw the Rams leave Old Trafford victorious on penalties.

This season

The appointments that have been made signal the change in philosophy in the new era at Chelsea. A clear emphasis on knowledge and confidence in the youth academy has been identified with the looming transfer ban.

Lampard said: “There are some young players who can be huge players for this club, some of them already are, and they can get better as well. It will part of my job to develop the young players we have.

Embed from Getty Images

“The academy will certainly be one of the things we look at strongly. The beauty of having both Jody and Joe as part of my team is, we’ve known a lot of the players from a very young age and how they are.

“We want to show them that small path between the buildings can be crossed but you have to prove yourself first."