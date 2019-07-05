Four fixture dates changed for Spurs over August and September

The latest Premier League broadcast selection has seen four of Tottenham Hotspur's games over August and September moved.

Spurs kick-off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 5:30pm (BST) home clash against Aston Villa which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Away games against Manchester City and Arsenal are amongst the first batch of fixtures to be rescheduled to broadcast live.

Tottenham's full fixture list, including the latest date changes, can be seen via the link.

Manchester City (A) - 17 August 5:30pm

Tottenham's trip to Manchester remains on Saturday 17 August, however, the kick-off time has been pushed back to 5:30pm.

Sky Sports will be showing the game live with City looking to claim their third successive Premier League crown.

City and Spurs provided a thrilling 4-3 Champions League quarter-final, second leg at the Etihad Stadium in April this year which saw Spurs progress on away goals.

However, the Lilywhites have not claimed all three points away to City since February 2016 when Christian Eriksen sealed a late win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Newcastle United (H) - 25 August 4:30pm

The Magpies' first ever visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been pushed back by a day to Sunday 25 August.

The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports as the Magpies aim to get off to a positive start under their new manager.

However, Spurs have enjoyed playing United since their promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 - winning all four of the meetings in that time.

Tottenham have edged their last two home clashes against Newcastle to win 1-0 with Harry Kane coming to the rescue in 2018 and Heung-min Son in 2019.

Arsenal (A) - 1 September 4:30pm

The first north London derby of the season will now be played on Sunday 1 September at 4:30pm.

Once again, the game will be shown live from the Emirates Stadium on Sky Sports.

Spurs will be looking to claim their first league win at the Emirates since November 2010 which came under Harry Redknapp.

However, Spurs will take confidence from their 2-0 Carabao Cup win at away to their rivals last season with Son and Dele Alli getting the goals to see them through to the semi-finals.

Leicester City (A) - 21 September 12:30pm

Spurs' visit to the King Power Stadium will now be shown as the early kick-off on Saturday 21 September.

BT Sports will broadcast the game from the Midlands with the game kicking-off at 12:30pm.

Son once again shone in Tottenham's last visit to Leicester scoring a superb goal from outside the box with Dele Alli confirming the win in the second half.

Jamie Vardy's missed penalty came back to haunt the Foxes in the last meeting between the two sides as Son punished the wasteful away side to see Spurs claim a 3-1 victory.