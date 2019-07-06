Loftus Cheek signs new five-year contract with Chelsea

Having enjoyed a successful 2018/19 season for Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has committed himself to Chelsea until 2024.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances over the course of the season contributing to 10 goals and five assists. Loftus-Cheek played a significant role in a victorious Europa League campaign which saw the academy graduate become a regular starter for the Blues.

Loftus-Cheek eyes up more silverware

He told the Chelsea website: “I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it’s just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea.

“I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully, I’ll be playing here for a lot longer.

“At eight or nine years old, of course, you never think you’ll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.

“When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.”

Last Season

Loftus-Cheek spent a period of last season on the sidelines due to a series of minor back injuries but worked hard to regain match fitness.

The England international kicked off his Premier League season well with an appearance off the bench in a 3-0 win against Huddersfield.

However, the Lewisham born midfielder was soon out of action due to injury and failed to make a start until matchday ten.

A first league start of the season was sealed with a goal in a 4-0 win over Burnley. 889 minutes later Chelsea finished third and Loftus-Cheek had earned a place in Maurizio Sarri’s starting eleven.

From Under-8s to Premier League

He began his time at Chelsea joining the Under-8s team and progressively worked his way up through the ranks as he got older. It was not long until the midfielder captained the Blues to FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League and Under-21 Premier League trophies.

Loftus-Cheek worked closely with the likes of Joe Edwards who has recently been promoted into a first-team coaching role.

He made his competitive debut under Jose Mourinho, in 2014, at the age of 18 against Sporting in the Champions League.

The midfielder was in search of first-team football and had a spell at Crystal Palace on loan where he clocked a total of 1,965 minutes. He impressed at Palace and aided the survival of relegation.

Loftus-Cheek returned to Chelsea the season after and played an integral role in Sarri’s system which won the Europa League and claimed third in the league.

Fast forward time and the English midfielder has been at Cobham Training Ground to continue his rehabilitation ahead of the new season under Frank Lampard.