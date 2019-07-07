Frank Lampard wants Hudson-Odoi to be central to Chelsea plans

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be a "central" part of Frank Lampard's and Chelsea's plans if he commits to the club.

However, the young attacker has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants were unsuccessful in their original attempt to secure his signature in January, following the winger's break into Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans.

Central to Chelsea’s Future

Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer, Lampard, is keen for the 18-year-old to understand his value to his plans having made significant steps towards the first team last season.

“I know the club want him to stay and for me, he is going to be central for us on the pitch,” said Lampard.

“[This] is the opportunity that is really in front of him now, certainly from where I am sitting. So that is something I will speak to him about and I hope he stays.

Embed from Getty Images

“When I say he is going to be central to it, there are things as a young player that he will want to improve and there are things through natural development that will improve.

“I believe Callum has all the attributes to play and make statements on the world scene. When I speak to him what I will tell him he can do at Chelsea.

“I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but with his talent, he can be central to this team, he can be central to England, so I am going to say I want to work with him, I want to drive him forward and I want to improve him as a player.

Embed from Getty Images

“He can show, right here at Chelsea, the team he came through the Academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player because I truly believe that.”

Lampard sends plea to Hudson-Odoi

The 41-year-old continued to send out a message to encourage Chelsea’s number 20 to sign a new contract.

“I have seen Callum come through and he is a fantastic talent,” commented Lampard. “We all know that, and I will speak to him. I want him to stay.”

Embed from Getty Images

“I will pay a lot of care and attention to Callum, because of the contractual position he is in, to try to get him to stay and not with any lies or any false statements to him.”

The achilles heel

Hudson-Odoi is currently recovering from an achilles injury suffered against Burnley in the Premier League at the end of last season.

The 18-year-old made substantial strides into securing a starting eleven place at Stamford Bridge last season and made 24 appearances.

Lampard said prior to the achilles injury the youngster was playing well in the opportunities he got.

Embed from Getty Images

“Before Callum got injured you could certainly see opportunities he was having to play,” he said.

“He was playing well and showing more than glimpses of the player that he is, not just for Chelsea but for England, and that is what he needs to know.”

The Wandsworth born Blue was granted his opportunity to showcase his talent in the Europa League, however averaged just 46 minutes over nine games.

He did leave is mark though, as he recorded four goals and two assists.