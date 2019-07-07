Marko Arnautović completes move to Shanghai SIPG

After January's transfer fiasco, Marko Arnautović finally got his move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be around £22.5m, earning himself £280k-per-week.



"The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in claret and blue," said the club in an official statement.



After a contract extension signed by Arnautovic with West Ham United in January, the fans were looking positive about his future at the club. Unfortunately, during the past six months, he's reportedly managed to burn all bridges as the players, board and even Manuel Pellegrini became fed up with his behaviour.

"Goodbye Marko"

After the Austrian's departure became official, everyone related with West Ham started making slight digs at the ex-Stoke forward.



After just two hours the club's official Twitter account posted a picture of Mark Noble with a caption "True Hammer ❤️⚒️".



Ex-West Ham player, Carlton Cole, commented "A very nice person with a lot of respect for the club. 🙏🏾"under a video of Andriy Yarmolenko training on the club's Instagram profile.



And to top it all off, David Gold, the club's chairman, posted on twitter a usual confirmation of a transfer of his, ending the post with words "Goodbye Marko. dg", without any "thank you" for the player's services.

The Austrian will link up with ex-Premier League winner Oscar and Hulk who have both played in China for a number of years now.

