Burnley move for Rodriguez and Pieters

Burnley are poised to kick-off their summer transfer business with a double swoop for West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez and Stoke's Erik Pieters.

According to Sky Sports, the Clarets have activated a £10million release clause in Rodriguez's contract.

Rodriguez has not travelled to West Brom's pre-season training camp in Spain and is expected to hold talks with Burnley officials on Monday.

It is thought he is keen on a return to Turf Moor and to the Premier League.

Rodriguez back seven years later

Striker Rodriguez broke into Burnley's senior team in 2007 and went onto make 128 appearances for the club until his departure in 2012, scoring 41 goals.

A clinical record in the Championship earned him a move to Southampton, where he spent five inconsistent seasons before joining West Brom in 2017.

Rodriguez was one of the shining lights in a dire 17/18 campaign for the Baggies, who finished bottom of the table.

Last season, he contributed 22 goals as they unsuccessfully sought an immediate return to the top flight.

His impressive form has caught the eye of Sean Dyche and Burnley, and if terms can be agreed, he will compete with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes for a starting role.

Pieters deal imminent

Pieters, a 30-year-old left-back, has signed a two-year deal with the Clarets to add strength in depth to an already solid Burnley defence.

He has racked up over 200 appearances for the Potters and was a consistent starter over five seasons in the Premier League, but was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Nathan Jones in January and sent on loan to Amiens in Ligue 1.

Pieters will offer Dyche greater depth in the position following the departure of Stephen Ward.

The club will hope that Rodriguez and Pieters can be integrated in time to feature in their first friendly of the summer against Crewe Alexandra on July 20.