Leicester City smash transfer record as Youri Tielemans returns on permanent deal

Leicester City have smashed their transfer record by sealing the permanent transfer of AS Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder returns to the East Midlands on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £40m after a fee was agreed between the Foxes and the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 22-year-old previously impressed at the King Power Stadium during the second-half of the 2018/19 season on loan. He will now hope to continue that fantastic form as he becomes a permanent Leicester City player.

'I really can't wait to get started'

With the Foxes looking to unsettle the established elite once again, Tielemans suggested that ambition was a huge reason behind his decision to make the move to the Premier League permanent. Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "I believe that we have the talent in our squad to achieve something special and for any player, that’s an exciting thing to be a part of. I really can’t wait to get started again with this Club and do everything I can to help my team-mates.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers also expressed his excitement at the arrival of the Belgian international; highlighting the quality he adds to an already talented squad. He said: "It’s an incredibly exciting time for this Football Club and to be able to bring players of Youri’s quality here is an indication of the hunger for success we have here.

"Youri fit brilliantly into the squad last season, he’s already shown that he’s capable of making an impact in the Premier League and he adds another option to an incredibly talented group of players here at Leicester City."

Impressive coup for the Foxes

Having originally joined the Foxes on a temporary deal from Monaco during the January transfer window last season, he made 13 Premier League appearances. In that time, the former Anderlecht midfielder scored three goals and provided five assists, drawing plenty of rave reviews and kickstarting a career that seemed to be stalling at the Stade Louis II.

Once a highly-rated young prospect in the Belgian top-flight, he made the move to the south of France in July 2017. However, he fell out of favour under Leonardo Jardim and made only 52 starts in all competitions.

Tielemans now becomes Leicester’s third signing of the summer following the prior arrivals of James Justin and Ayoze Perez from Luton Town and Newcastle United respectively.