Aston Villa formally express interest in Tom Heaton

Aston Villa have made an enquiry about Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Sky Sports report.

Heaton's future at Turf Moor has been in doubt since he turned down a contract offer from the club last month.

Significantly, the England international only has 12 months remaining on his current deal, meaning Burnley face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

In these circumstances, it is thought that they will listen to offers for Heaton.

And Villa, named as an interested party in June, have stepped-up their interest by sounding out the possibility of a deal.

Embed from Getty Images

The newly-promoted side were rebuffed in their efforts to sign Jack Butland, valued at £25million by Stoke City.

Heaton heads a shortlist of goalkeeping options which is also thought to include Southampton's Alex McCarthy.

Hart also available

The report also states that Joe Hart has been put up for sale, just a year after his move from Manchester City.

Hart was Burnley's starting goalkeeper for the first half of the 2017/18 campaign, but after shipping five goals against Everton in a defeat which left the Clarets in the bottom three, he was dropped in favour of a fit-again Heaton.

Heaton's impressive form thereafter nudged Hart down the permanent pecking order.

Should Burnley lose both in this transfer window, Nick Pope, who signed a new long-term contract in May, will assume a starting role.

Pope saw his minutes severely restricted last season, largely due to a shoulder injury, but is highly-rated after a key contribution to his side's excellent seventh-place finish in 2017/18.

It is likely a new goalkeeper would be recruited to serve as Pope's deputy.