Burnley's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Burnley's preparations for the 2019/20 season consist of four games against lower-league English opposition before two European outfits travel to Turf Moor.
This week, the squad, complete with new signing Erik Pieters, has been undergoing an intensive training camp in the Algarve.
Sean Dyche will split his group in two for their concurrent friendlies on July 20.
1. Crewe Alexandra & Port Vale
When do Burnley face Crewe and Port Vale?
Saturday, July 20th
Where do Burnley face Crewe?
Gresty Road, Cheshire, England
Where do Burnley face Port Vale?
Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent, England
What time do Burnley kick-off against Crewe and Port Vale?
3pm (BST)
2. Fleetwood Town
When do Burnley face Fleetwood?
Tuesday, July 23rd
Where do Burnley face Fleetwood?
Highbury Stadium, Lancashire, England
What time do Burnley kick-off against Fleetwood?
7:45pm (BST)
3. Wigan Athletic
When do Burnley face Wigan?
Saturday, July 27th
Where do Burnley face Wigan?
DW Stadium, Greater Manchester, England
What time do Burnley kick-off against Wigan?
3pm (BST)
4. Nice
When do Burnley face Nice?
Tuesday, July 30th
Where do Burnley face Nice?
Turf Moor, Lancashire, England
What time do Burnley kick-off against Nice?
7.45pm (BST)
5. Parma
When do Burnley face Parma?
Saturday, August 3rd
Where do Burnley face Parma?
Turf Moor, Lancashire, England
What time do Burnley kick-off against Parma?
3pm (BST)
Burnley then start the Premier League season at home to Southampton at 3pm on Saturday, August 10th.