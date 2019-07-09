Rodriguez: Burnley return a 'dream' move

Jay Rodriguez says it will be special to play for his home-town club in the Premier League after sealing his return to Burnley on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who agreed terms after seeing his £10million release clause activated, was handed his senior debut by Burnley in 2007 and spent a further five years at the club.

He would make 128 appearances, scoring 41 goals (all of which were in the second tier) before joining Southampton.

Consistently impressive form for West Bromwich Albion has now earned him a promotion back to the top flight with a team who hold a special place in his heart.

"It’s great to be back," he told burnleyfootballclub.com. "It’s been a while and it is a little bit surreal, but it’s something I am really happy about and I just want to get working hard now.

“All my family and friends are here and it’s where I’ve been brought up and where I’m from, so to come back is brilliant for me and my family.

"To represent your home-town club in the Premier League is a dream for any lad and I am going to grasp that with both hands."

But Rodriguez will not be overawed by nostalgia, expressing a determination to take his game to another level under Sean Dyche.

"The main thing is to work as hard as I can and try to improve. I am still hungry and I still feel I can improve all aspects of my game, physically and technically, and I just want to keep doing that."

Pieters reflects on swift transfer

Left-back Erik Pieters has already begun training with the Clarets in their Portuguese training camp, having finalised his move on Monday.

He revealed that he spoke with Dyche on Friday and did not hesitate to commit to Burnley when immediate integration was proposed.

"It was all quite quick," he said. "I had a call on Friday and a chat with the manager about how he saw Burnley.

"He said he wanted me on the plane to Portugal on Monday and to be honest, I didn’t need anything more to get me over the line!"

Pieters bring further experience to the Burnley ranks, having been a consistent starter for Stoke City over the course of five seasons in the Premier League.

But, after being deemed surplus to requirements by their manager Nathan Jones, he feels he has a point to prove.

“Burnley has shown that in the past few years and the players here know what they want, so I am looking forward to starting the season and masking sure we have a good one.

“I’ve played a lot of games in the Premier League and I am proud of that. Stoke went down, of course, and that was unfortunate, but I am happy to be back and representing Burnley as my team and I will give 100 per cent every single game.”

"I am just looking to playing and showing what I can do. I trust myself and I am ready to show that to everyone. I still feel really fit and ready to do my thing.”

Both players could get their first outings in Burnley's concurrent friendlies against Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale on July 20.