Brentford snap up Pontus Jansson from Leeds

Brentford have snapped up Pontus Jansson from Championship rivals Leeds United on a three-year deal.

The Swedish international centre-back made 120 appearances in three seasons at Leeds, first joining on loan from Italian side Torino in 2016 before making the move permanent the following summer.

Jansson was named in the Championship Team of the Season in his first campaign and helped the Whites make the play-offs last year, but has now made a move amid reports of a breakdown in the relationship with manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Second-tier rivals Brentford have moved quickly to bring the 28-year-old to West London for an undisclosed fee which the Mirror report to be around £5.5m – a bargain deal for a defender considered one of the division’s best.

Frank heralds ‘top defender’

Bees head coach Thomas Frank expressed his delight to be able to bring the defender, who started his career at Malmo, to the club.

“The defence is an area that we have been looking to strengthen and we feel that Pontus will bring a lot to the group,” he said.

“Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set pieces to our side.

“Everyone knows about the Brentford model but to develop the young players we have here, we also need experience and quality in the squad to get the perfect balance.”

In a post on Twitter, Jansson said he was looking forward to the latest stage of his career with the Bees.

He wrote: “I really believe in this club and this squad and can’t wait to get going! A new adventure and a new step and I’m so looking forward to it!”

He also paid tribute to the supporters and team-mates of his former employers, writing: “As I loved to play for the club, Leeds will always be a part of me and my family! Thanks for everything and all the best for the future!”

Bees building

Frank was promoted from assistant boss in October last year and led Brentford to 11th place in the Championship table – their fifth consecutive top-half finish.

Jansson is their fourth new signing of the summer transfer window, and the second centre-back after the arrival of 26-year-old Ethan Pinnock from Barnsley.

They have also brought in Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina and goalkeeper David Raya from Blackburn Rovers.

If they can keep star forward Neal Maupay, the Bees will be targeting a push for the top six ahead of their planned move from Griffin Park to the new Brentford Community Stadium in summer 2020.

For Leeds, Jansson’s departure sours what had been a positive summer in the transfer market so far with a number of loan deals secured.

Helder Costa joins from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Jack Harrison returns for a second season at the club from Manchester City and Jack Clarke remains with United for another year on loan following his signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Ben White has also joined on a loan deal, and is now one of only three out-and-out centre-backs at the club alongside captain Liam Cooper and Conor Shaughnessy.