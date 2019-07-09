Chelsea’s Pulisic wins Gold Cup Young Player of the Tournament

Christian Pulisic has won Young Player of the Tournament scoring three goals as he helped USA reach the final of the Gold Cup.

Chelsea’s £58 million signing from Borussia Dortmund in January played in each of USA’s six games. They fell short of silverware with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the final.

Pulisic will join up with his Chelsea teammates and Frank Lampard in the coming weeks for the first time.

A bright future ahead

International teammate Cristian Roldan told the Evening Standard the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

“There’s a reason he is going to the Premier League. He has not only has quality but also humility,” said Roldan.

“He [Pulisic] has the ability to influence the game from different positions and can unlock defences whether as a No.10 or going wide.

“With the coaching, he will get in England, he has an incredibly bright future.”

Pulisic’s route to the final: Group Stage

The USA international began his hunt for the Gold Cup in the opening Group D fixture against Guyana. The six-time Gold Cup winners ran riot over Guyana winning 4-0.

USA and Pulisic then faced Trinidad and Tobago which they overcame 6-0. The 20-year-old Blue provided the assist to the decisive opening goal and went on to assist the third. Pulisic continued in the same vein and scored a fourth of the demolition.

Panama was next, a game which USA won 1-0. The Pennsylvanian born winger came off the bench in the second half as Gregg Berhalter looked to rest him ahead of the quarter and semi-final.

The Quarter-Final: Captain America

The quarter-finals approached and Curçao was next up. Pulisic wore the pride of his nation on his sleeve. The captain's armband was on and led them into battle.

The 20-year-old showed promise, pace and quick thinking as he teased an insight into what the Premier League is waiting for.

His third assist of the tournament came in the 25th minute with a cross which found Weston McKennie.

The Semi-Final: A Double

The final was in their sights. USA and Pulisic glided past Jamaica having won 3-1. Chelsea’s January signing added two goals to his Gold Cup tally which helped secure their place in the final.

The Final: Eighth Gold Cup for Mexico

Mexico cemented their eighth Gold Cup in history with a 1-0 win over Pulisic’s USA. A late goal from Jonathan Dos Santos denied the USA the chance at double silverware this summer.

