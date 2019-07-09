on VAVEL
Chelsea vs Bohemians Live Stream and Score Updates Commentary Pre-Season 2019

How to watch minute-by-minute commentary of first game under Frank Lampard's reign (19:45 BST). Follow Chelsea vs Bohemians Live Blog Updates in Dublin for their opening pre-season fixture ahead of the 2019/20 season.

jake-stokes
Jake Stokes
"Special club" Bohemians' Form
The Irish club from Dublin are goalless in their last two matches but are unbeaten in their last six - four of which were wins.

 

Bohemians currently sit third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division. The club has found recent success within. Former Brighton midfielder Daniel Mandroiu won June Player of the Month.

 

In an interview with the Irish FA, the 20-year-old midfielder said: "It’s third time lucky. It’s nice to win the award, but I couldn’t have done it without my team-mates.

“I’m learning from the older lads around me, and Trev (Croly) and Keith (Long) are great too. They know how to man-manage and they let you express yourself, which I like. 

“Bohs is a special club and the fans are unbelievable, so I just have to thank them.”

Mount returns to Chelsea under familiar company
Mount spent last season playing under Lampard at Derby and teased the prospect of promotion but fell short.


The 20-year-old scored eight goals and recorded five assists in the Championship. He showed highlights of the growing into a goal-scoring midfielder - just like his boss once was...


Mount's even been practicing his free-kicks.


Chelsea vs Bohemians: An opportunity for the youngsters to show their worth
Lampard has said that he will be looking to bring through young players on merit but has also challenged the older players to rise to the competition they face.


"My job is to find the balance between being competitive and bringing some of the younger players through," said Lampard. 

"My eyes will always be open to the young players but they have to show that they’re good enough because this is Chelsea and we can’t lower our levels too much.

"I’m not going to do young boys a favour by putting them in the team – they have to get there on merit.


"We want to be competitive but we also want to put our faith in the young players to see if they can get into the team and show what they can do. It’s also a test for the older players to see if they can rise to that challenge."

Chelsea look ready to kick start Pre-Season
The Blues have been looking sharp in training ahead of their clash with Bohemians.


Frank Lampard's Reign Begins: Bohemians vs Chelsea live
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute commentary of Chelsea's first game under Frank Lampard's reign. 

 

The Blues visit Bohemians in Dublin for their opening pre-season fixture ahead of the 2019/20 season.

 

The game kicks off at 19:45 BST in Dublin so stay tuned until then for the build-up and team news.

