Leicester City 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them

Brendan Rodgers takes charge of Leicester City for his first full campaign as the Foxes embark on their sixth consecutive season in the Premier League.

The East-Midlanders pursued a return to European football throughout the 2018/19 campaign but just fell short during a topsy-turvy season at the King Power Stadium. They will be aiming to build on that next season as Rodgers aims to unsettle the established elite of the English top-flight once again.

A full list of all of Leicester City's fixtures, both home and away, in all competitions can be found below.

Pre-Season

(All times BST)

July 16: vs Scunthorpe United - Glanford Park (19:30)

July 20: vs Cheltenham Town - Jonny-Rocks Stadium (15:00)

July 23: vs Cambridge United - The Abbey Stadium (19:30)

July 27: vs Rotherham United - New York Stadium (15:00)

July 27: vs Stoke City - bet365 Stadium (15:00)

August 2: vs Atalanta - King Power Stadium (19:30)

August

Sun 11: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium (14:00)

Sun 18: vs Chelsea - Stamford Bridge (16:30, live on Sky Sports)

Sat 24: vs Sheffield United - Bramall Lane (15:00)

Sat 31: vs AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Embed from Getty Images

September

Sat 14: vs Manchester United - Old Trafford (15:00)

Sat 21: vs Tottenham Hotspur - King Power Stadium (12:30, live on BT Sport)

Sat 28: vs Newcastle United - King Power Stadium (5:30, live on Sky Sports)

October

Sat 5: vs Liverpool - Anfield (15:00)

Sat 19: vs Burnley - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 26: vs Southampton - St Mary's Stadium (15:00)

November

Sat 2: vs Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park (15:00)

Sun 10: vs Arsenal - King Power Stadium (TBC)

Sat 23: vs Brighton & Hove Albion - AMEX Stadium (15:00)

Sat 30: vs Everton - King Power Stadium (15:00)

December

Sat 3: vs Watford - King Power Stadium (19:45)

Sat 7: vs Aston Villa - Villa Park (15:00)

Sat 14: vs Norwich City - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 21: vs Manchester City - Etihad Stadium (15:00)

Thurs 26: vs Liverpool - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 28: vs West Ham United - London Stadium (15:00)

Embed from Getty Images

January 2020

Wed 1: vs Newcastle United - St James' Park (15:00)

Sat 11: vs Southampton - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 18: vs Burnley - Turf Moor (15:00)

Tues 21: vs West Ham United - King Power Stadium (19:45)

February

Sat 1: vs Chelsea - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 8: vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Molineux (15:00)

Sat 22: vs Manchester City - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 29: vs Norwich City - Carrow Road (15:00)

Embed from Getty Images

March

Sat 7: vs Aston Villa - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 14: vs Watford - Vicarage Road (15:00)

Sat 21: vs Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium (15:00)

April

Sat 4: vs Everton - Goodison Park (15:00)

Sat 11: vs Crystal Palace - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 18: vs Arsenal - Emirates Stadium (15:00)

Sat 25: vs AFC Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium (15:00)

May

Sat 2: vs Sheffield United - King Power Stadium (15:00)

Sat 9: vs Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (15:00)

Sun 17: vs Manchester United - King Power Stadium (15:00)