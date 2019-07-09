Newcastle United's pre-season schedule: date, opponents, when and where to watch them.

Newcastle United are flying off to China this week to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy alongside West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.

Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson will have the choice of the majority of players apart from Christian Atsu and potentially Miguel Almiron.

Atsu picked up an injury at the African Cup of Nations and Almiron has extended leave after reaching the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Premier League Asia Trophy

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

When do the Magpies face Wolves?

Wednesday, 17 July

Where will it take place?

Nanjing Olympic Sports Center

What time is kick-off?

11:00 AM (BST)

2. Manchester City/West Ham

When do the Magpies play?

Saturday, 20 July 12:30 AM (BST)

Where will it take place?

Nanjing Olympic Sports Center

What time is kick-off?

12:30 AM (BST)

3. Hibernian

When do the Magpies face Hibs?

Tuesday, 30 July

Where will it take place?

Easter Road

What time is kick-off?

19:45 PM (BST)

4. AS Saint- Etienne

When do the Magpies face St-Etienne?

Saturday, 3 August

Where will it take place?

St James' Park

What time is kick-off?

15:00 PM (BST)