Harry Winks and Ben Davies both extend their future with Tottenham

Harry Winks and Ben Davies have both put pen to paper to sign new five-year deals at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs duo have both been a big part of the Mauricio Pochettino era and are now set to be a part of his next chapter.

The contracts will see the pair extend their future with Spurs until 2024.

Tottenham born and bred

Winks has been a part of the Tottenham set up from an early age - coming through the Spurs academy.

The 23-year-old made his Spurs debut in November 2014 and has since earned 102 appearances for his childhood side.

Embed from Getty Images

However, injuries have tarred his record for the Lilywhites after sustaining ligament damage in the 2016/17 season and then undergoing surgery last season.

With the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele, Winks now has to battle it out with Moussa Sissoko to earn himself a place in Pochettino's starting XI for the upcoming season.

Loyal servant

Davies arrived in London in 2014 after making the move from Swansea for a price of around £10m.

The Welshman has since made 168 appearances under Pochettino, playing a huge role when Danny Rose was sidelined for nine months.

Rose's future seems uncertain with the Lilywhites as it is reported the Englishman is on Pochettino's transfer list.

Pochettino has always admired Davies and sees him as a part of his next chapter as Spurs aim to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.