Harry Winks admits it was 'a no brainer' to extend his stay at Spurs

Harry Winks has admitted signing a new long-term deal with Tottenham Hotspur was "a no brainer".

The 23-year-old midfielder has been with his boyhood side since the age of five-years-old and has worked his way up through the academy.

Winks and Ben Davies both signed new five-year deals to see their stay at Spurs extended until 2024.

'No brainer"

Winks has shone under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino after making his Premier League debut in 2016 against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old told the Spurs website his delight in signing a new deal:

"I've been at the club since I was five, so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer," Winks said.

Winks has since gone on to make 102 appearances for Spurs under Pochettino.

"It's a contract I've worked hard for, It's been a difficult season but a great season, last year especially.

"The way the gaffer has made the team and built the squad is that everybody is friends off the pitch as well as on the pitch.

"We'll die for each other on the pitch we'll work as hard as we can and that's showed in the success we had last year.

"The amount of times we've come back from adversity to get through and the performances we've shown as a group is credit to the coaches and credit to the boys as well."

Davies' delight

Davies also spoke to the Spurs website after putting pen-to-paper in signing a new five-year deal"

"I'm obviously delighted to sign here for the next five years," the Welshman said.

Davies has made 168 appearances for Spurs since signing for the Lilywhites from Swansea in 2014.

"It's one that I've worked really hard for to put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years and I'm delighted to be here."

Davies also spoke about Tottenham's upcoming pre-season tour of Asia:

"There's no easy games at any point when you're at a top Club and these pre-season games are going to start us on the right foot," he said.

"They're going to be tough but we have to be ready. We have to be ready to show what we're going to do this year and playing against the best is the best way to prepare."