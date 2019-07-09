Ryan Mason returns to Tottenham in youth coach role

Ryan Mason has returned to his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur where he will coach within the U19 Uefa Youth League side.

Mason enjoyed a long spell at the Lilywhites and made his Premier League debut under Mauricio Pochettino in 2014.

Since his career-ending injury with Hull City, Mason has chosen to begin his future as a coach.

Tragic end to his career

The 28-year-old midfielder had his career ended whilst at Hull in a game against Chelsea in 2017.

In an attempt to win a header, Mason clashed heads with Gary Cahill and suffered from a fractured skull.

The injury required surgery which although was successful it proved too much of a risk for the midfielder to continue his career as a footballer.

Mason made 53 appearances for Spurs but his time at the Tigers was restricted to just 16 games after the head injury sustained in January 2017.

Supportive Spurs

After a short stint in punditry, Spurs offered their former player a role within their coaching setup.

Mason began his future in coaching with Spurs in 2018 where he worked towards his coaching badges and was a part of the coaching staff at the first ever match played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having come through the Spurs academy, Mason was seen as the perfect candidate for the job with Spurs looking to help their youngsters gain from experienced ex-professionals.

John McDermott, Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development told the Club website:

“We have always tried to assemble a blend of staff who know what the demands of the game are at the highest level," he said.

"It’s also important to have a mix of experience through internal promotions and external appointments, including coaches who have recently retired and are current with the modern player, plus coaches who have been in the cauldron of professional football – not just Academy football – and can pass on their wisdom of what the real game expects in terms of behaviour and performance."