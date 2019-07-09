Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Tottenham Hotspur returned to training on Monday as they begin their preparations for a pre-season tour of Asia.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will begin their tour with a clash against Juventus in Singapore in less than three weeks.

However, only a select few have returned to Hotspur Way with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Spurs' record signing Tanguy Ndombele returning next Monday (15 July).

Tough opposition

Here is the full list of Tottenham's pre-season fixtures:

1. Juventus (International Champions Cup)

When do Spurs face Juventus?

Sunday, 21 July.

Where do Spurs face Juventus?

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore.

What time do Spurs kick off against Juventus?

12:30pm (BST)

2. Manchester United (International Champions Cup)

When do Spurs face United?

Thursday, 25 July.

Where do Spurs face United?

Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai.

What time do Spurs face United?

12:30pm (BST)

3. Real Madrid (Audi Cup)

When do Spurs face Madrid?

Tuesday, 30 July.

Where do Spurs face Madrid?

Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time do Spurs face Madrid?

4pm (BST)

4. Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce (Audi Cup)

When do Spurs face Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce?

Wednesday, 31 August.

Where do Spurs face Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce?

Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time do Spurs kick-off against Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce?

TBC

5. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup)

When do Spurs face Inter?

Sunday, 4 August.

Where do Spurs face Inter?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

What time do Spurs kick-off against Inter?

3pm (BST)

