Livingston sign French forward Aymen Souda

Livingston have announced the signing of French-Tunisian forward Aymen Souda on a two-year deal, with an option of a third.

Souda joins the West Lothian side after impressing boss Gary Holt whilst in Budapest during pre-season.

The forward, who joins from Romanian club Dunarea Calarasi, set up Livi's second goal in Tuesday night's friendly against Alloa Athletic and also featured in friendlies against Tranmere Rovers, FC Paksi and SKF Sered.

A new dimension

The 26-year-old caught the eye of Holt and his assistant David Martindale whilst on trial in Hungary, and the pair believe he'll add something different to Livingston in the coming seasons.

Speaking to the club website, Holt said; "Davie and I are delighted to bring Aymen to the club. He spent a week training with us over in Budapest and did very well."

“We feel he has a lot to offer and hopefully the fans see this over the coming months. He is very different to what we have at the club and will bring a new dimension to our style of play.

Early business

The Lions seem to have a very settled squad as they go into their first competitive game of the season on Saturday - a BetFred Cup encounter away at Falkirk.

With the departures of key players Liam Kelly, Craig Halkett and Declan Gallagher, Livingston acted quickly in finding replacements as they signed Aston Villa goalkeeper ​​Matija Sarkic on loan, and central defender Cece Pepe.

Marvin Bartley, Nicky Devlin, Robbie Crawford and Lyndon Dykes were all added before Livi's trip to Budapest too, and with the addition of Aymen Souda, Gary Holt's side look set to start the season with only one or two more additions likely.

The club appears to be in the market for a left-back after Frenchman Salimo Sylla was on trial at the club. But, according to Goal France, the defender has rejected a contract offer in favour of a return to France. A different trialist played as a left-back on Tuesday night against Alloa.

Livingston also have Belgian midfielder Martin Remacle on trial. The 22-year-old's former clubs include Standard Liege and Torino, and he has been capped by Belgium at youth level.