Opinion: What will Ljungberg add to the first team set up?

Freddie Ljungberg signed for Arsenal Football Club back in September 1998 from Swedish club Halmstad and went on to become a cult hero in the famous red and white strip. Ljungberg scored countless important goals and his decision to dye his hair red set a trend followed by young Arsenal fans up and down the country.

An invincible and a true fans favourite Ljungberg was handed the responsibility of leading the clubs talented Under 23’s following a spell in Germany with VFL Wolfsburg where he assisted Andries Jonker.

For years, the Gunners faithful have called for some of the clubs greatest ever players to return behind the scenes with the hope their guidance and winning mentality would inspire another golden age. However, that wasn't to be and the likes of Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams and Dennis Bergkamp took up coaching roles at other clubs - prompting some supporters to blame Arsene Wenger for making it ‘difficult’ for them to return.

A change in approach

Fast forward to July 2019 and it seems the clubs stance on recruiting ex-players has very much changed following the news Freddie Ljungberg has been promoted to the first team and his former teammate Edu has recently been installed as the clubs first ever Technical Director.

Ljungberg’s Under 23’s finished runners up in last seasons Premier League 2 and having covered them live on multiple occasions last season one thing that was abundantly evident was the strong bond Freddie and his players shared. There has been a positive working relationship between the young players and their mentor ever since he took the reins back in 2018 - built on a foundation of respect for Freddie’s illustrious playing career.

What will Freddie bring to the table?

With the Arsenal yet to splash out this summer it seems the club will turn to its youth ranks in order to bolster the first team squad. Earlier in the week it was reported Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe and Joe Willock would be promoted to the first team squad for this upcoming season and who better to manage that transition than their mentor Freddie Ljungberg?

Ljungberg would be the perfect ‘go-between’ the young players and the Head Coach. His detailed knowledge of their strengths, weaknesses and characters should provide them with the platform on which to succeed as well as assist Unai Emery in identifying how best to deploy them.

Many tip Freddie Ljungberg to be a future Arsenal manager and his promotion to the first team staff will accelerate his own personal development as much as that of the young players mentioned.

In an age where young footballers are in the spotlight and sponsorships are more prominent than ever Freddie’s own experiences should prove valuable when it comes to keeping them grounded and focused solely on their football. Ljungberg’s modelling career took off during his playing days yet his exemplary attitude and professionalism ensured his performances were never affected.

Ljungberg is a fantastic addition to the first team coaching staff whose presence will be felt not only by the youngsters but the seasoned professional’s too.