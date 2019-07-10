Manchester United's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Manchester United have already flown out to Australia to kick-off their first pre-season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager of the club.
Paul Pogba is with the Reds despite much talk over his future at the club, while new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have started training under Solskjaer.
More signings are expected to follow the two domestic incomings, though quite who United will manage to bring in before the deadline in a month's time is not yet known.
Australian pre-season for Solskjaer's Reds
Here is the full list of Manchester United's pre-season fixtures...
1. Perth Glory
When do Manchester United face Perth Glory?
Saturday, July 13th
Where do Manchester United face Perth Glory?
Optus Stadium, Australia
What time do Manchester United kick off against Perth Glory?
12:00pm (BST)
2. Leeds Uniteds
When do Manchester United face Leeds United?
Wednesday, July 17th
Where do Manchester United face Leeds United?
Optus Stadium, Australia
What time do Manchester United kick off against Leeds United?
12:00pm (BST)
3. Inter Milan
When do Manchester United face Inter Milan?
Saturday, July 20th
Where do Manchester United face Inter Milan?
Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
What time do Manchester United kick off against Inter Milan?
12:30pm (BST)
4. Tottenham Hotspur
When do Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur?
Thursday, July 25th
Where do Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur?
Hongkou Stadium, China
What time do Manchester United kick off against Tottenham Hotspur?
12:30pm (BST)
5. Kristiansund
When do Manchester United face Kristiansund?
Tuesday, July 30th
Where do Manchester United face Kristiansund?
Ullevall Stadion, Norway
What time do Manchester United face Kristiansund?
7:00pm (BST)
6. AC Milan
When do Manchester United face AC Milan?
Saturday, August 3rd
Where do Manchester United face AC Milan?
Principality Stadium, Wales
What time do Manchester United face AC Milan?
5:30pm (BST)
Preseason over... onto the Premier League!
Eight days after Manchester United's final game of the pre-season, they kick-off in serious fashion in the Premier League with a tough fixture against Chelsea. Ex-United player Solksjaer will face ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard at Old Trafford at 4:30pm (BST) on Sunday, August 11th.