Manchester United's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Manchester United have already flown out to Australia to kick-off their first pre-season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager of the club.

Paul Pogba is with the Reds despite much talk over his future at the club, while new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have started training under Solskjaer.

More signings are expected to follow the two domestic incomings, though quite who United will manage to bring in before the deadline in a month's time is not yet known.

Australian pre-season for Solskjaer's Reds

Here is the full list of Manchester United's pre-season fixtures...

1. Perth Glory

When do Manchester United face Perth Glory?

Saturday, July 13th

Where do Manchester United face Perth Glory?

Optus Stadium, Australia

What time do Manchester United kick off against Perth Glory?

12:00pm (BST)

2. Leeds Uniteds

When do Manchester United face Leeds United?

Wednesday, July 17th

Where do Manchester United face Leeds United?

Optus Stadium, Australia

What time do Manchester United kick off against Leeds United?

12:00pm (BST)

3. Inter Milan

When do Manchester United face Inter Milan?

Saturday, July 20th

Where do Manchester United face Inter Milan?

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

What time do Manchester United kick off against Inter Milan?

12:30pm (BST)

4. Tottenham Hotspur

When do Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur?

Thursday, July 25th

Where do Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur?

Hongkou Stadium, China

What time do Manchester United kick off against Tottenham Hotspur?

12:30pm (BST)

5. Kristiansund

When do Manchester United face Kristiansund?

Tuesday, July 30th

Where do Manchester United face Kristiansund?

Ullevall Stadion, Norway

What time do Manchester United face Kristiansund?

7:00pm (BST)

6. AC Milan

When do Manchester United face AC Milan?

Saturday, August 3rd

Where do Manchester United face AC Milan?

Principality Stadium, Wales

What time do Manchester United face AC Milan?

5:30pm (BST)

Preseason over... onto the Premier League!

Eight days after Manchester United's final game of the pre-season, they kick-off in serious fashion in the Premier League with a tough fixture against Chelsea. Ex-United player Solksjaer will face ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard at Old Trafford at 4:30pm (BST) on Sunday, August 11th.