Newcastle set to make an official approach for Steve Bruce

Newcastle United are set to approach Steve Bruce to take charge of his boyhood club after Rafa Benitez departed for China earlier this summer.

Lee Charnley has spent over two weeks talking to agents and potential mangers across Europe but it seems like they are opting for a manager closer to home.

A different approach

The Magpies went for a manager with a wealth of knowledge and experience in football and winning trophies in Benitez, however, they are going for someone with a load of Premier League experience.

Bruce has managed more than five teams in the Premier League during a career that has spanned more than 20 years.

The Newcastle fan would likely jump at the chance to manage his boyhood club despite only taking over at Sheffield Wednesday at the start of this year.

Bruce would bring a lot of Premier League experience, however, not necessarily good experience as Bruce has a poor track record in the Premier League.

The ex-Sunderland manager only had a 29.6% win ratio at Sunderland and has not managed in the top flight of English football since 2016.

That was with Hull City, where he resigned as the Tigers were relegated instead of Newcastle that season.

Fan discontent

Despite Charnley thinking he may be doing a good thing by getting a fellow Geordie to manage the club, it takes a quick look at the last Geordie to manage Newcastle to see how it went.

Bruce would attempt to get the fans back on side after a summer of discontent and many fans threatening a boycott of the game against Arsenal.

However, it seems like nobody could reignite what the fans had with Benitez the last three seasons.

If Bruce does get the job on Tyneside it will be a quick turnaround as the Magpies jet off to China on Saturday for a pre-season tour with no new signings imminent.