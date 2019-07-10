DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs Norwich City Preview: Canaries begin pre-season tour of Germany

Norwich City travel to Gutersloh to kickstart their pre-season campaign against DSC Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, July 14.

It is the first game that Daniel Farke’s men will play during a two-game stay in Germany, against a team who finished seventh in the Bundesliga 2 last term.

Team News

The Canaries received a blow for the start of the season with the news that centre back Christoph Zimmerman faces up to six weeks on the sidelines following knee surgery on a torn medial meniscus in his left knee, a day after he signed a new deal at Carrow Road.

The majority of the team will hope to be involved, including new signings Ralf Fährmann, Aidan Fitzpatrick and Josip Drmic alongside the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia, who have also recently agreed to new deals with the club.

The Opposition

DSC Arminia Bielefeld are based in the Ostwestfalen-Lippe region in the north-east of North Rhine-Westphalia, just 25 minutes from the Energieversum Stadion where the two teams will face off on Sunday.

Last season’s top scorer Fabian Klos is the dangerman going forward, hitting 17 goals in 33 league appearances, along with fellow danger-man Andreas Voglsammer when the team narrowly missed out on the promotion play-off places.

Manager Uwe Neuhaus is about to start his first full season in charge in Bielefeld, after he replaced the previous manager Jeff Saibene in December of 2018, looking to take his side back to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2009.

Previous meetings

The two sides have faced off before, when the Canaries first visited Germany back in 2017, with the visitors producing a 3-1 victory over their German counterparts thanks to goals from Steven Naismith, Cameron Jerome and Nelson Oliveira.

The second half of the two-game stay in Germany sees Fährmann potentially face his former team Schalke in Lotte on Friday 19 before the Canaries return to the UK to complete the pre-season schedule.