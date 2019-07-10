Tottenham in talks with Real Madrid over Dani Ceballos

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid over the possible transfer of Dani Ceballos, according to reports.

The 22-year-old impressed during this summer's U21 European Championship with the eventual winners Spain.

However, the midfielder is believed not to want to leave Madrid on a permanent basis, whereas, Spurs would like the option to buy after a season-long loan.

Ceballos not keen on a permanent deal

Reports have suggested the Spaniard does not want to quit Madrid just yet despite the severe lack of game time he has achieved with the club.

However, due to the midfielder's significant release clause and four remaining years on his current contract, a short-term deal is more likely.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 22-year-old with a £45m bid ready being reported.

Spurs' rivals Arsenal have also been linked but it is believed the Spaniard would choose a club playing Champions League football.

With the 2020 Euros just one year away, Ceballos is likely to make a move before the end of the window as he looks to impress and claim a spot in the Span squad.

Eriksen replacement?

Tottenham's 'midfield dynamite' Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid this summer.

The asking price has been a problem with Madrid not willing to match Tottenham's set price.

Ceballos could be used as a make way to help the deal across the line, however, Spurs have a history of selling players to Madrid without benefitting in the long-term.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric both made the same journey but since Madrid have sold players to Spurs' rivals despite their 'special relationship'.