Spurs win appeal for further construction around their new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have won their planning appeal with Haringey Council to develop the area surrounding their new stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was opened in March with the first Premier League game being held in April in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

However, further plans have been confirmed to upgrade the surrounding area of the £1bn stadium.

Houses, hotels and retail spaces

Following the completion of their new stadium, Spurs plan to develop the area surrounding the stadium with affordable housing, retail outlets and office buildings.

A spokesperson for Spurs added: "This decision enables the club to continue what it has been doing for many years, which alongside its investment in the new stadium, is to continue the uplift of the area and the delivery of affordable housing for local people," they said.

The Club's plans follow their ambition to bring greater levels of revenue into the area which has not hit the news in a positive way over the past 10 years.

"We have already delivered schemes such as Berland Court (100% affordable), Cannon Road (100% affordable) and 500 White Hart Lane (25% affordable)."

Spending on and off the field

Spurs broke their 517-day transfer drought with the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United, however, the youngster was sent back on a season-long loan.

The signing was quickly followed up with the announcement of Tanguy Ndombele - a deal which smashed their transfer record.

The French midfielder's arrival set Spurs back £65m which trumped their previous transfer record of £42m for Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

However, the spending does not look like it will stop there with a number of players shortlisted by Mauricio Pochettino to arrive this summer.