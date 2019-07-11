McInnes extends Aberdeen contract

Derek McInnes has penned a new contract with Aberdeen, that will see him stay with the club until 2022.

Assistant manager Tony Docherty has also committed himself to a further three years with the Dons.

Sustained success

Since taking over from Craig Brown in the spring of 2013, Derek McInnes has turned Aberdeen from a struggling mid-table side into one of the most competitive teams in Scotland.

In his first full season he led to club to glory by winning the League Cup in 2014 which also meant that Reds would compete in Europe the following season for the first time in five years.

The 48-year old then secured four consecutive second-place finishes in the league behind Celtic, despite the return of Rangers as well as the emergence of Hibernian.

McInnes has also led Aberdeen to a further three cup finals, most recently in the Betfred Cup final in December last year, where they narrowly lost to Celtic.

Speaking to the club website today, the former West Brom midfielder spoke of his delight at extending his tenure with the club.

He said: "I am delighted we have been able to agree new contracts with the club. The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we have achieved in the past six years.

"It’s no secret that I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try and create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together I believe this is possible."

Exciting future

McInnes also told the club website about his delight at the progress that Aberdeen have made off the pitch.

He said: “With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are."

Dons chairman Stewart Milne also spoke of his happiness that McInnes opted to extend his current contract.

He added: “I think everyone recognises what Derek has achieved during his time at the club and I am delighted he has agreed to extend his time at Pittodrie, making him our longest serving manager since Sir Alex Ferguson."