Aston Villa sign Ezri Konsa from Brentford in £12 million deal

Aston Villa have signed Ezri Konsa from Championship side Brentford for £12 million.

On the move again

This is Konsa's second permanent move in as many years, after he had moved to Brentford from newly promoted Charlton Athletic for £2.5m last summer.

Konsa made 48 appearances for Brentford following his move and played under current Villa boss Dean Smith at the Bees.

Konsa was announced with another clever Twitter video on Thursday morning.

Player and Manager reunited

Konsa had this to say on his move to the Villains: "Proud to sign for Aston Villa. It’s always been a dream to play in the Premier League and this wouldn’t have been possible without God, my family and my friends. Thanks to the fans for the amazing welcome. I can’t wait to get started"

Konsa was apart of the recent England U21 side that went out of the group stage of the U21 European Championships in Italy. Konsa was also apart of the U20 side that won the World Cup in 2017.

Smith had this to say on reuniting with Konsa: "Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for.

"It helps that Richard O'Kelly and I have worked with him before. He's a high potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I'm really looking forward to working with him again."

Konsa will be joining up with the rest of the Aston Villa Squad, who will be travelling out to the USA for their pre-season tour.