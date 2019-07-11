on VAVEL
Aston Villa sign Ezri Konsa from Brentford in £12 million deal

Aston Villa today announced the signing of 21 year old defender Ezri Konsa from Brentford 

Matthew Wojciow

Aston Villa have signed Ezri Konsa from Championship side Brentford for £12 million. 

On the move again

This is Konsa's second permanent move in as many years, after he had moved to Brentford from newly promoted Charlton Athletic for £2.5m last summer.

Konsa made 48 appearances for Brentford following his move and played under current Villa boss Dean Smith at the Bees. 

Konsa was announced with another clever Twitter video on Thursday morning. 

Player and Manager reunited

 

