Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool: Reds start pre-season with emphatic win

Liverpool made an impressive start to their preparations for the new season with a resounding 6-0 victory against League One side Tranmere Rovers.

Nathaniel Clyne, back from a loan spell at AFC Bournemouth, opened the scoring after just six minutes before exciting prospect Rhian Brewster netted a quick-fire double to effectively settle the contest shortly prior to half-time.

Liverpool got three more in the second half courtesy of Curtis Jones, Champions League hero Divock Origi and 18-year old Bobby Duncan.

Rovers did have some opportunities, testing Simon Mignolet on occasion, but struggled to cope with their opponents' neat attacking play.

Story of the match

Liverpool looked to begin the game at a high intensity, collectively closing the white shirts down in trademark style.

They were rewarded for their swift start when Joe Gomez fed Brewster on the edge of the box and he picked out an unmarked Clyne, who leathered the ball home with conviction.

The Reds continued to try and fashion openings, largely down the flanks, but would have to wait until the 38th minute for their next goal.

James Milner reached the byline down the left and swung in a cross, which Harry Wilson diverted back across goal for Brewster to head in.

The Englishman, who has only recently returned from a long-term ankle injury, converted another poacher's effort with the last kick of the first half, reacting fastest when Milner's shot was saved.

Jürgen Klopp fielded an entirely different XI in the second half, but they matched their team-mates' first-half exploits.

Jones got the fourth on 53 minutes with a tap-in following Ben Woodburn's precise delivery.

Much to the delight of the travelling fans, Origi then got in on the act by calmly rounding the goalkeeper and applying the finish after taking down Joel Matip's ball forward.

Liverpool were threatening double figures when Ki Jana-Hoever's good work on the right fashioned a chance for Duncan to convert in the 67th minute.

But with academy goalkeeper Dan Atherton forced to take up an attacking role when Paul Glatzel was forced off injured, they relented.

Tranmere thought they had a consolation courtesy of Danny Walker-Rice, only for the linesman's flag to deny the 18-year old.

The final whistle saw supporters flood onto the pitch, with many mobbing fan favourite Origi.

Takeaways

Brewster hits the ground running

Klopp has spoken of immense excitement at Brewster's potential and the striker is very much a part of his first-team plans for the new season.

The 19-year-old looked desperate to score and was visibly overjoyed when the goals came. Both close-range efforts illustrated his sharp attacking instincts.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see the other facets to his game over the course of the summer.

Embed from Getty Images

Varied evening for youth

With so many senior players still to return to Melwood, there was plenty of young talent on show at Prenton Park.

Goalscorers Jones, composed in possession and in front of goal, and Duncan, a sensation at youth level, will be very satisfied, as will left-back Yasser Larouci.

However, it was a slightly frustrating evening for first-half wing pairing Wilson and to a greater extent Ryan Kent, who made little impact.

Both will have to up their game to brighten their Anfield prospects.

Full-back cover on show?

It has been reported that Liverpool are keen on adding a new full-back to their ranks this summer to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson if necessary, but perhaps Clyne and Hoever could force a reassessment.

Clyne's future is uncertain following his temporary move to the South coast, but Hoever, a debutant in last season's FA Cup game at Wolves, is set for greater involvement this season.

The Dutch defender will hope to build on this particularly impressive performance, while Clyne, who bagged a rare but fantastic goal, could yet muscle his way back into Klopp's plans.

Man of the match

Overall, it was arguably Larouci who impressed Klopp most with an eye-catching first-half display. The 18-year-old, a key player in an FA Youth Cup winning side last season, was a constant outlet down the left flank, and coped well with the physicality of the senior game. He seemed to be trying to replicate the movement of Robertson, and did so to a promising extent.

What next?

Liverpool will likely use as many players as possible once again when they take on Bradford City at the Northern Commercials Stadium on Sunday. They will then travel to the United States for their official pre-season tour.