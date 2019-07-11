Brighton Women sign new shot-stopper

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have completed the signing of goalkeeper, Megan Walsh after her contract expired at Yeovil Town.

The 24-year-old has penned a one-year-deal at the club and becomes the third player to sign for Albion Women after the arrivals of Danique Kerkdijk and Matilde Skovsen.

Walsh started her career at Aston Villa before she joined Everton in 2013 in the Women's Super League



Following two years with The Toffees, the shot-stopper had a spell at Notts County in 2015, before agreeing to join Yeovil for the 2017 FA WSL Spring Series, in a deal that would be extended following County’s liquidation.



The keeper has also represented Great Britain at the 2017 University Games and featured for England up to under-23 level.

Hope Powell on Walsh

Brighton Women's manager, Hope Powell had the following to say on Walsh: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Megan’s experience to the club.



“She has a proven knowledge of playing at the highest level and will bolster our options in the goalkeeping positions following the departures of Marie [Hourihan] and Lucy [Gillett].



“I am very much looking forward to working with Megan, and wish her every success during her time at the club.”