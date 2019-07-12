Accrington stun French giants Marseille

Accrington Stanley pulled off the surprise result of pre-season so far by sensationally defeating French giants Marseille.

While big clubs often play experimental sides there was no shortage of experience in the visiting team, with internationals such as Luiz Gustavo, Dimitri Payet, Kevin Strootman and Florian Thauvin all featuring in their line-up.

Managed by former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, they nevertheless fell to defeat at the hands of John Coleman’s hardened League One outfit.

McConville and Zanzala seal famous win

With work ongoing to the Wham Stadium pitch ahead of the new campaign, the match took place at the unusual surrounds of the AJ Bell Stadium, home of Rugby League side Salford Red Devils and Rugby Union’s Sale Sharks.

Marseille started strongly but were powerless to resist when Stanley stalwart Sean McConville headed in Jordan Clark’s cross for the opener after 28 minutes.

With half-time approaching it got even better for the Lancashire club, as McConville was brought down for a penalty. Congolese forward Offrande Zanzala stepped up and converted from the spot to double their lead.

Marseille made 10 changes at the interval but it had little impact, and only in the 73rd minute did they get back into the game thanks to a classy finish from World Cup winner Thauvin.

Home goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov made a superb save late on to deny Kevin Strootman as Accrington held on for a famous victory.

Up next

Marseille are in the UK on a pre-season tour. They beat Stoke City Under-23s 1-0 at St George’s Park last weekend, and next take on Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

The result for Accrington is in stark contrast to their first friendly of the summer, when they were defeated 1-0 by Irish outfit Sligo Rovers.

There will be somewhat less global attention on their next game, which takes them to Welsh side Bala Town, before they begin their second season in England’s third tier on August 3 at Lincoln City.