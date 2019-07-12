Burnley reject Villa's first Heaton bid

Burnley have dismissed an opening bid from Aston Villa for their goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to Sky Sports.

The club are open to the possibility of selling Heaton this summer given that he has only one year remaining on his contract and seemingly does not intend to sign a new deal.

It is thought that Villa's bid was predominantly aimed at gauging Burnley's valuation.

The Clarets considered the offer to be derisory for a player of Heaton's considerable ability and experience.

Villa harbour reservations

While newly-promoted Villa may well return with an improved offer, the report claims they do possess some doubts.

For instance, Heaton has missed a combined 33 games through injury over the last two seasons.

Manager Dean Smith has alternatives in mind if negotiations with Burnley prove unsuccessful.

Southampton's Alex McCarthy is reportedly a name on the shortlist.

Burnley's plan

Should Burnley ultimately agree to part ways with Heaton, Nick Pope, who penned a new contract in May, would be promoted to the number one spot.

Joe Hart is also up for sale this summer, and if he was to depart, they might feel compelled to invest in another 'keeper.

Their transfer activity began in earnest this week with a double deal for Jay Rodriguez and Erik Pieters.