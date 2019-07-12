Three Potential Replacements For Bruce at Wednesday

It’s looking more and more likely that Steve Bruce will become the next manager of Newcastle United. The Sheffield Wednesday boss has been in all the headlines this week, and here are three potential candidates for his replacement at Hillsborough.

Chris Hughton.

Football's nice guy Hughton was sacked by Brighton following the end of last season after a difficult campaign for the Seagulls saw them finish just two points off relegation.

Hughton makes for an ideal candidate for the job - He’s won promotion twice from the Championship, first when he won the league with Newcastle in 2010 and then with Brighton when he finished runner-up in 2017.

He was able to establish Brighton as a competent Premier League team during his tenure, and would likely relish the chance to come back into management at a club like Wednesday.



Aitor Karanka

Spaniard Karanka has been out of work since January having left Nottingham Forest amidst speculation around his future.

He left the club in 7th after almost exactly a year in charge and has most recently been linked with a move to join MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.

His most reputable achievement in management came at Middlesborough, guiding them to the promotion from the Championship in 2016.

David Moyes

It seems like an age ago since Moyes was the friendly face of Everton. But the Scot has been through some turbulent times as a manager in recent years.

He was a recommended candidate for the Manchester United job which didn’t quite go to plan, and then tried something afresh when he became the new manager of Real Sociedad.

His return to English football in 2016 with Sunderland didn’t work out either, condemning the Black Cats to relegation from the Premier League, before a comical stint at West Ham followed.

He’s definitely got the experience, but would he want to take on a new challenge at Hillsborough? And indeed would the Wednesday board deem him a good fit?