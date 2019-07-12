Everton confirm Dowell, Garbutt, and Virginia loan exits as transfer plans ramp up

Everton have confirmed the temporary loan exits of three reserve players - Kieran Dowell, Joao Virginia, and Luke Garbutt.

Despite interest from Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, Dowell has joined up with newly appointed Derby County boss Phillip Cocu for next season and should play a key role in the Rams’ bid for Premier League promotion.

The attacking midfielder, who bagged two goals in 17 appearances during Sheff United’s promotion campaign, flew to Florida earlier on in the week to complete his loan move.

Virginia heads to Reading

As for Virginia, the Portuguese under-23s ‘keeper has linked up with compatriot Jose Gomes at Reading. The shot-stopper, who joined Everton from Arsenal last summer, kept nine clean sheets in 12 appearances for the David Unsworth’s squad last season and was a regular in the first-team matchday squad.

The Portuguese ‘keeper has yet to make his Everton debut but there are high hopes for him within the club. So much so that the club is hoping to extend his contract sooner rather than later.

Garbutt departs for Portman Road

The most recent of the moves comes in the form of Garbutt. The once highly-tipped left-back, who is now 26, has not made an appearance for Everton since 2015.

He spent the previous campaign on loan with League One club Oxford United and has been tipped for an exit since the close of the season. He has now joined Ipswich Town until next season, where he should be a first choice option for Paul Lambert’s men.

Everton ins, not outs

As for attracting players to the club, the Blues are still working diligently to secure the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea despite his continued use in new boss Frank Lampard's pre-season plans.

There is also hopes that Silva’s side can secure a striking option, despite links to Lille’s Nicolas Pepe being rubbished. Juventus’ Moise Kean remains of interest but it may difficult for the Blues to prize the young Italian forward from Turin.