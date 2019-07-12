Manchester United vs Perth Glory Live Stream Score Commentary 2019
Follow along for Manchester United vs Perth Glory live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first pre-season game with Man United in Australia. Kick-off at 12:00pm BST.
How to watch Manchester United vs Perth Glory
Manchester United vs Perth Glory will be shown live on MUTV and MUTV HD in the United Kingdom and abroad on the MUTV app.
Leeds United up next for Reds
After today's game against Perth Glory, United stick around in Australia and at the Opus Stadium to take on historic rivals Leeds United. After that, there are games against Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Kristiansund and AC Milan.
Manchester United vs Perth Glory team news
Team news will be out at roughly 11:00AM, an hour ahead of kick-off, and it'll be interesting viewing. United fans will be particularly excited to see their club's new signings. We'll bring that to you and much more live build-up of Manchester United vs Perth Glory on VAVEL UK.
Axel Tuanzebe
With no centre-back yet to be signed by United, it's a fantastic opportunity for young Axel Tuanzebe to make an impression on Solskjaer. The English defender spent last season on loan at Aston Villa as they clinched promotion via the playoffs and could return to Villa Park. But this may prove the first of four or five chances for Tuanzebe to become one of the first choices at United, instead, next season.
Darmian and Fred away
Defender Matteo Darmian and midfielder Fred are the only two United players missing from the pre-season squad. They'll both join up later in the tour due to family reasons.
Manchester United team news
Solskjaer has almost a full squad available to him for Saturday's game. Paul Pogba has been training with the team despite rumours suggesting he would refuse to join the club's pre-season tour. Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial have been training separately to the rest of the squad and may not be fit enough to play in the first game. United have brought a number of young players including Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Jimmy Garner - four names who began to make headlines last season under the new boss.
Meanwhile, Daniel James arrived from Swansea City and immediately joined training on July 1st and Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a very brief break after penning a deal to sign from Crystal Palace before getting accustomed to his new home on July 7th.
Perth Glory - who are they?
Perth Glory have been chosen as United's first pre-season opponents to provide an easier challenge ahead of bouts against Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Leeds United. They endured a heartbreaking end to their domestic campaign recently. The Glory finished top of the A-League in the regular season, thus qualifying for the playoffs. They subsequently beat Adelaide United in the semi-finals, with a penalty shoot-out victory, but fell on the other side of the drama with defeat on penalties to Sydney FC in the final.
Man United's pre-season plans
Now Solskjaer has the chance to set his team up for success in the 2019/20 campaign. The Reds travelled to Australia last week and have been training together since, including new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They'll play twice in Australia before moving north to Singapore, China and back home via Norway and Wales.
This is Solskjaer's first pre-season as permanent Manchester United manager after initially being appointed on an interim basis in December 2018. The Norwegian stormed to an incredibly successful start at the helm and hauled United back into the race to finish in the Premier League's top four before an end-of-season slump that equalled the woes of Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho who preceded him.
Pre-season kicks off
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Manchester United's pre-season clash against Perth Glory. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could start two new signings for the Reds, with kick-off in Australia set for 12:00pm (BST).