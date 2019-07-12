Newcastle United name squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

Newcastle United leave for China on Saturday, still without a manager but Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn have named a 27-man squad.

The Magpies will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, before either a third/fourth place playoff or final against either West Ham United or Manchester City at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium.

A few returning faces

Since Rafa Benitez's departure, a number of players have been given a second chance to impress at the club.

Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar have all been included in the squad to participate in the pre-season tournament.

They were all players that Benitez had told had no future at the club and were expected to leave this summer, however, it seems they have been given a clean slate now.

Players yet to return

The Magpies will be missing a few players because of injuries and participation in different tournaments.

Florian Lejeune (knee ACL) and Rob Elliott (shoulder) will both stay at the Benton training ground to improve their fitness and continue their recoveries from their respective injuries.

Whereas Miguel Almiron (Copa America), Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet (African Cup of Nations) are still away from the club after being involved in international tournaments this summer.

The players that have made the cut

Below is the full list of who will be making the journey to China on Saturday.

Goalkeepers:

Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman and Nathan Harker

Defenders:

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamie Sterry, Achraf Lazaar, Owen Bailey, Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo

Midfielders:

Ki sung-Yueng, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Rolando Aarons, Jack Colback, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff and Kelland Watts

Forwards:

Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Joselu and Thomas Allan