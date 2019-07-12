Mario Vrancic becomes latest to sign new deal at Carrow Road

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has signed a new contract to keep him at the club for another two years.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored 10 goals and created eight more in 38 appearances and was a key part of the Canaries league winning squad, including the winner against Aston Villa on the final day of last season.

Happy since day one

Vrancic, who is now 30, joined the club in 2017 making a total of 77 appearances in that time, with his new deal set to expire in 2021. Speaking to the club website, Vrancic said that he was “obviously very pleased” to extend his stay at Carrow Road.

He continued: “I’ve enjoyed myself since day one and I’m really looking forward to the future. I felt I did my job pretty well last season and I hope to continue like that season as well."

“It was definitely the best year of my career, especially because of my contribution and performances,” Vrancic added.

The stellar form that the midfielder showed towards the end of the season was rewarded with a recall to his national side for EURO 2020 qualifiers against Italy and Teemu Pukki’s Finland.

“It’s always nice to get a call from the national team but unfortunately we had two bad games. Teemu had a really good game, scoring two goals so it was tough for us to take,” Vrancic said.

Looking forward to the Premier League kick-off

The midfielder hopes he can maintain his place in the national squad by continuing his great form into the new Premier League season, but insists club football is most important.

“My main focus is playing well here and delivering for Norwich City,” he continued.

It will be a familiar face that Vrancic comes across in his first league game, with his former Mainz manager Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side hosting the Canaries on the opening weekend.

“All players want to play in the Premier League,” Vrancic said.

“For me, it will be nice to play an opening game against my former coach. We know how tough it will be but we want to do well.

“We should use the confidence and momentum we have from last season, other teams may underestimate us because we are a new team in the league but we have lots of confidence we can use,” Vrancic finished.