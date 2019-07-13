National League Stockport prove too strong for Curzon Ashton

Stockport County came into the game off the back of a 10-0 win against Stockport Town on Tuesday night in the third match of Jim Gannon's pre-season campaign. It ended up being an easy victory for the National League north title holders against Curzon.

County right-back Sam Miniham fired in a curling cross on the second minute, only narrowly flying over the bar in a cross-come-shot that looked like it was sneaking into the top corner.

Curzon denied penalty shout

Curzon's Callum Saunders ran in behind the Stockport back line, and when he tried to slot it across the box it looked as if the County defender got a hand to it. With the introduction of the new rules, it should have been a penalty but the referee waved off any claims.

Stockport striker Frank Mulhern struck from twenty yards out at the Curzon goal, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Kirby puts Stockport in front

Jake Kirby fired low from just outside of the box and to 'keeper Cam Mason's right on the 23rd minute and tucked it in neatly in the bottom corner to make it 1-0 to Stockport County.

Stockport had a penalty shout on the 33rd minute, with a player being taken down in the box after it looked like the ball had rolled over the line. All claims were quashed after an offside call was given.

The visitors went into half time with a 1-0 lead, looking much stronger than the National League North opposition and dominating with the majority of the chances being for them.

Kirby strikes twice for County

Within two minutes of the game starting again, Jake Kirby had scored once more - this time with a header from an in-swinging corner.

Curzon number two and captain Andrew Halls picked up on a loose ball and was one on one with keeper Hinchcliffe. However, he fired high and out of the ground.

Stockport County dominated the majority of the second half of the game, as they did in the first 45 minutes, with Curzon Ashton only managing a handful of chances.

Josh Askew fired a shot across goal from more than thirty yards out in the 66th minute, only being denied by the woodwork.

Stockport's number 16 should have scored on the eighty-fifth minute when he was one-on-one with goalkeeper Cam Mason but the shot was just tipped wide.