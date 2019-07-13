Everton looking to wrap up cut-price move for Manchester City's Fabian Delph

Everton are hoping to wrap up the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City before they return from their pre-season camp in Switzerland.

According to The Times, the Blues are believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £8 million for the England international, with a further £1.5 million in add-ons agreed should Marco Silva’s side taste silverware success.

Silva, and Director of Football Marcel Brands, are believed to value Delph’s leadership and his ability to fill in at a number of positions - most notably, central midfield. The 29-year-old is still with Manchester City and has not yet been allowed to meet up with Everton for a medical and the conclusion of the deal.

The Blues are currently in Bagnes for a training camp, with games against FC Sion and AS Monaco lined up before they jet home and prepare to head back to the continent for the Opel Cup in Mainz.

Silva’s men would very much like to have Delph as a part of the squad before Friday’s game with the former French champions so he can get to grips with the Portuguese boss' style and demands.

Embed from Getty Images

Zouma still on the agenda

Outside of Delph, Everton are still working on concluding deals in a number of key areas - with former loanee Kurt Zouma at the top of the pile.

The French international, who spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Goodison Park, returned to Chelsea once his temporary loan move was up and reportedly holds interest in returning to Merseyside.

However, with new boss Frank Lampard casting his eye over the squad, the Blues may have to wait a little longer before possibly being able to bring him back up north. The 24-year-old is expected to be a part of Chelsea’s travelling squad as they head to Japan for two pre-season friendlies.

Embed from Getty Images

Blues also keen on Kean

Silva and Brands are still hoping to bring in a striker, with reports in Europe continuing to link them with Juventus’ Moise Kean.

The 19-year-old is currently on his summer break from the Turin club due to his post-season international commitments with Italy. He has also been touted as a possible makeweight in Juve’s move for Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt.

However, any move for the forward may have to wait until the Blues raise funds from outgoings and free up wages. Young winger Ademola Lookman is, once again, of interest to RB Leipzig but the German club are currently unwilling to match Everton’s £25 million valuation.