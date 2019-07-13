Kyle Scott set for Newcastle medical next week

Newcastle United look set to make their first signing of a window despite still being without a replacement for Rafa Benitez.

Kyle Scott, the ex-Chelsea midfielder is a free agent and is set for a medical before joining the Magpies, according to Peter O'Rourke from Football Insider.

New signing before new manager

The former SkySports reporter claims that Scott is due on Tyneside within the next 48 hours.

The Magpies are yet to come to terms with Sheffield Wednesday over the compensation for Steve Bruce.

However, despite still being managerless Lee Charnley is pushing through the deal to sign the 21-year old midfielder on a free transfer.

Scott will be the Magpies' first signing of the season and will sign a three-year contract with Newcastle.

Potential to be unlocked

The Newcastle hierarchy clearly believe Scott has the potential to grow into a more accomplished midfielder that could be sold on for a significant profit.

However, it is unclear whether or not Scott will be apart of the new manager's plans or if he will play in the under 23s for the season.

Scott could potentially fill the void that Isaac Hayden is likely to leave this summer after handing in a transfer equestrian over a year ago.

Whoever gets the job at Newcastle they are going to have to act quick in the transfer market with no major signings on the horizon and less than a month left of the transfer window.