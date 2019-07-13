Sheffield United sign Callum Robinson from Preston North End

Sheffield United have signed Callum Robinson from Skybet Championship side Preston North End on a four-year deal.

The striker was in the final year of his contract at Deepdale and joins Phil Jagielka and Luke Freeman as the newest member of the Blades as they ready themselves for their first Premier League season in a dozen years.

Embed from Getty Images

Robinson describes move as "massive opportunity"

Joining Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, the 24-year old stated:

"I'm really happy. It's a massive opportunity personally for me and I am really looking forward to a new challenge for myself" as he spoke from the club's pre-season training base in Algarve.

"Obviously coming into a new environment, a new gaffer, a new set of lads, it is going to be a real challenge, but I am really going to enjoy it and express myself. The last 24 hours has been hectic for me. It is for a good reason and I am looking forward to crack on."

Irishman returns to top flight after short spell with Aston Villa

Robinson started his career at Villa Park having made four appearances for the Birmingham-based outfit from 2013 to 2016 before moving on to Preston where he found the back of the net 35 times in 149 appearances for the Lilywhites.

He described his time at Villa by saying "at the time that was a massive achievement for me, but I feel this is a good achievement for me because I have had to go down, graft and work my way back up."

Wilder ecstatic to bring Robinson to Bramall Lane

Blades manager Chris Wilder, who recently signed a contract extension for three years, spoke of his delight in bringing the Republic of Ireland frontman to the club:

"Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who can be successful at Premier League level.

"Callum was someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come. I feel Callum is a great age and what we have paid represents great value in the current market."